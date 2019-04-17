Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mary of Sun City, AZ, formerly of Audubon, IA, passed away peacefully, Saturday, March 23, 2019. Kay was born August 27, 1924 in Armstrong, MS, the daughter of Norman and Eunice Black.

She married Tully W. Talbot in 1943 in Fayette, MS, and later relocated to Audubon, IA, where they started their business, TCI, and raised their four children.

Kay was a gourmet cook, a passionate bridge player and an avid golfer. She loved to read and was always the first one out on the dance floor. Kay had a deep faith, love of God, and was an active member of the Methodist Church.

Kay is survived by her four children: Carol Talbot of Sun City, AZ, Norma Talbot ( Ron Petrenas) of Fairplay, CO, Bill Talbot (Jill) of Ames, IA and Nancy Nelsen (Dave) of Johnston, IA; four grandsons: Zac (Katie) Nelsen, Travis Nelsen, Cory Talbot and Kyle Talbot; two nephews, John & Norman King; her longtime friend, Ted Haussner; and many close friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on April 27, 2019 at 1:30 P.M., at Lakeview Methodist Church, 10298 W. Thunderbird Blvd., Sun City, Arizona. Condolences may be shared at





