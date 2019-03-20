Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Sun City – Mary Leasure passed from this earth on February 15th, 2019. Known for her amazing memory and infectious laugh, Mary set a wonderful example for all of us in how to deal with the challenges that life presents, and made us all that much better for it. Battling back from serious disabilities caused by diabetes, Mary would often say "takes a lickin' and keeps on tickin", so much so that she had us all convinced that no matter what life threw at her, she was up to the challenge, and she would continue to defy the odds. And so she was, always willing to share a smile and her love for family and friends.

Mary was born August 5th, 1956 in Corona, California. After service in the Air Force, her father Bill and mother, Mary Ann, brought her to Chicago, IL, Hamilton, Ohio, and later to Dallas, Texas where Mary attended Thomas Jefferson High School. She attended both South West Texas State (now Texas State), and Cal State Hayward. Mary lived in Colorado before moving to the Phoenix area to be closer to her family. She was fascinated by computers early on and had successful careers at Intel and later at CADInt where she held sales leadership roles; her responsibilities extended to international customers as well. Her relentless devotion to customers continued to the very end. She worried about how happy her customers were even when she was in the midst of long 3 or 4 hour periods of dialysis. She worked to the very end because she loved her customers.

Survivors include her father, Bill Leasure, of Sun City West; her brother Bill Leasure and his wife Mary-Beth, of Austin, Texas; brother Paul Leasure and his wife Sue Johnson, of Phoenix; and Caroline Leasure, of Sun City West; nephews and nieces, Michael Leasure, of Eugene, Oregon, Nick Leasure, of Austin, Texas; and Rachel Leasure, of Nashville, and of course her beloved cats, Lily and Princess. We are happy to report that Lily and Princess will be well taken care of and now Mary can truly rest in peace.

We will miss our Mary. Donations can be made to: in her memory.



