Max Hudson passed away peacefully on January 19, 2019, after a brief illness. He had been a recent resident of Orchard Point Communities in Surprise, AZ. Max was born in the small town of Cincinnati, Iowa to Ida and Ralph Hudson on October 12th, 1926.

He attended School in Iowa and was graduated from Iowa State. While in school he enrolled in a local flying school and was later to receive his pilot's license. Max possessed a love for flying at an early age and while in school enlisted in the Army Air Corp Reserve. Max was encouraged to apply for a job at IBM by his brother Floyd who was employed by IBM. He accepted the idea and was now following in his brother's footsteps. Max was sent to IBM headquarters in Endicott, New York where he was to pursue his training. Upon completion of the course he graduated number one in his class.

Shortly thereafter Max was called to active reserve to Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha, Nebraska due to the

After a long time career with IBM, Max retired to Sun City where he and his wife Elaine did extensive traveling in their motorhome. Unfortunately, she suffered two strokes and Max was her caregiver for 10 years. She passed away in 2006. Later that year Max attended a friend's 50th anniversary party where he was to meet his companion for the next 12 years Ruth Recker. Their first trip was to Cape Cod, Massachusetts where Ruth's son lived. It was an opportunity for Max to see the sights of New England. This began a pattern of trips taken in the states as well as several cruises. A cruise to the Panama Canal was taken in 2017 and was a memorable experience. The years also provided the opportunity to attend the weddings of three grandchildren, Max's granddaughter crystal in Kansas, as well as the weddings of Ruth's grandchildren in Massachusetts and Colorado.

Max was active in Fountain of Life church for many years. He served as president, chairman of the board of trustee, head usher, as well as participating in many activities. He also played golf with a group called The Monarchs, where he was active until he lost his eyesight to macular degeneration.

Max was predeceased by his wife Elaine, his brother Floyd, sister-in-law, Margaret, niece Joy, parents Ida and Ralph Hudson. He is survived by his three children, four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, as well as his companion Ruth Recker.

A memorial service was held on January 28th at Sunland mortuary. Pastor Chuck Paulsen of the American Lutheran Church officiated.

"Max will be sorely missed by all who knew him. He enjoyed life to the fullest."





