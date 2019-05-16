Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael D. Guida. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael, 90, passed away peacefully at his Sun City home on May 12th, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Emilia "Millie" Guida. Mike is survived by his 3 children, Michael Guida (Heidi), Rosemarie Horn (Robert) and Danielle Leslein (Michael); 8 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.

Mike was born July 26, 1928 in Kearney, N.J. to Daniel and Alice Guida.

After serving in the U.S. Navy from 1945-1949, he worked as an Air Traffic Controller until his retirement in 1976 from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

Mike maintained an active lifestyle in the Sun City community with weekly participation in Men's Club luncheons, Bocce Club, Bell Shuffleboard Club and shooting pool at Lakeview Recreation Center.

All are welcome to join Mike's family for an open house Celebration of Life on Saturday, May 18th from 12-5 P.M. at his home, 10202 W. Forrester Dr., Sun City, AZ 85351.





