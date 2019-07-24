Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred J. Hulden. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mildred ("please call me Millie") passed away after a string of several illnesses on July 20, 2019 in Banner Hospice within Sun Valley Lodge in Sun City, AZ.

Millie was born in St Louis, Mo on November 13, 1924 and graduated Central High School. Almost immediately thereafter Millie began working for JC Penny warehouse as a comptometer operator, which later was called data entry after the advent of the computer.

In late 1949 she met a friend of her cousin who was in the Air Force and had just returned from Germany when the Berlin Airlift finished. The friend's name was Walter Hulden and after a whirlwind courtship, she joined him in California where they were married on May 11, 1950 in the chapel at Castle AFB.

After moving 23 times Millie had accrued 25 years of civil service both at multiple Air Force Bases and VA Hospitals. During that time, she worked full time, had and raised two wonderful children, Judy and Gilbert, virtually alone as Walter was often on duty assignment somewhere overseas.

Retirement for her came in 1985 when Walter and Millie both moved to Sun City. After retirement Millie volunteered at Banner Hospital for over 20 years and as a Pride for approximately five years helping keep Sun City clean. However, all was not work as there was time for 16 summers in Logan, Utah (Utah State University) and 42 cruises throughout the world.

Unfortunately, the last 10 years of her life were filled with a series of surgeries and other health issues; most devastating for her was losing her sight to age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Then finally two long stints in Hospice, one at Hospice of the Valley and one at Banner Hospice. Both were equally wonderful as they provided excellent care for Millie.

Millie is survived by her husband of 69 years, Walter; her daughter, Judy (Carey Avery); son, Gilbert (Vallie); and two grandsons, Kellen and Cole Hulden.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, August 2nd at Willowbrook United Methodist Church, 19390 N. 99th Ave., Sun City.



Published in NewsZapAZ on July 24, 2019

