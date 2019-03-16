Nancy Ness Esty, died February 23, 2019 at age 83. Nancy grew up in Elmhurst, IL and earned a BA at Beloit College in Wisconsin.
Nancy was married to Marshall Esty, a United Methodist pastor who predeceased her. They retired to Sun City in 1995. A teacher by trade, Nancy founded and directed THE STONE SOUP TROUPE of Sun City.
She is survived by her daughters, sons-in-laws and grandchildren: Joanna Esty (Steven & Kendra Grogan), Kristin Esty-Ibarra (Patrick & Maximiliano Ibarra), Debora Esty (Rich & Colin Danch) and her sister, Barbara MacCallum.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Church of the Psalms, 14808 N. Boswell Blvd., Sun City, AZ. A memorial fund, in the name of Nancy and Marshall Esty, has been set up at the Church of the Psalms (UCC) in Sun City, AZ.
Church of the Palms United Chr
14808 N Boswell Blvd
Sun City, AZ 85351
Published in NewsZapAZ on Mar. 16, 2019