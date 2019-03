Nancy Ness Esty, died February 23, 2019 at age 83. Nancy grew up in Elmhurst, IL and earned a BA at Beloit College in Wisconsin.Nancy was married to Marshall Esty, a United Methodist pastor who predeceased her. They retired to Sun City in 1995. A teacher by trade, Nancy founded and directed THE STONE SOUP TROUPE of Sun City.She is survived by her daughters, sons-in-laws and grandchildren: Joanna Esty (Steven & Kendra Grogan), Kristin Esty-Ibarra (Patrick & Maximiliano Ibarra), Debora Esty (Rich & Colin Danch) and her sister, Barbara MacCallum.A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Church of the Psalms, 14808 N. Boswell Blvd., Sun City, AZ. A memorial fund, in the name of Nancy and Marshall Esty, has been set up at the Church of the Psalms (UCC) in Sun City, AZ.