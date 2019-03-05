Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Patsy Schulz, passed away February 18, 2019 at home in Sun City, AZ in the loving arms of her husband Les. Patsy was born in Milwaukee, WI on March 17, 1933.

Between Patsy and Les, they have ten children. Patsy's children include Mark, Sherrie, Mike, and Michelle. Les' six children include Lester Jr., Larry, Leslie, Max, Buck, and Rockie. They also have twenty-eight grandchildren and eighteen great- grandchildren.

Patsy worked as a model for J. C. Penney in Milwaukee, WI and developed many friends while she was working whom she has until this day.

Patsy and Les knew each other from childhood and were best of friends. After high school, they went their separate ways only to reunite their friendship and after forty-three years and have enjoyed twenty-four years of marital bliss. Patsy and Les were married on September 14, 1996 in Vernon, WI. Patsy and Les moved to Sun City AZ in 2003.

Judy Lilley, the Red Hat Desert Darlins Queen Mom talked Patsy into becoming a Red Hatter which she participated in and enjoyed for 13 years. She was also the Princesson Guard for the German American club and a member of the Marching Band along with her husband Les.

Patsy was also a sharp shooter and greeter for the Arizona Air Rifle Club where she won various medals. For 11 years, Patsy was a member of the Sun City

One of Patsy's many passions was sewing and making beautiful items to wear and creating craft items for her own use and others as well.

There will be a Memorial Service at the Masonic Lodge at 11810 N. 107th St., Peoria, AZ on March 14, 2019 between 9am and 12 Noon. The Masonic Lodge is located at 107 and Union Hills Dr. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Compassus Hospice Care. Final interment will be held at Wisconsin Memorial at a future date.





