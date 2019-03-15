Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Carlson (Jean) Brown. View Sign

Phyllis (Jean) Carlson Brown was preceded by husband, Elwyn Wade Brown; daughter, Candace Radelle Brown; father, Carl Victor Carlson, Jr.; and mother, Lola Radelle Carlson, died on January 29, 2019.

Phyllis is survived by her two sons, Leslie Wade Brown of Glendale, AZ and Jeffrey Cordell Brown of El Cajon, CA; 5 grandchildren: Justin, Emily, Stephen, Jasmine and Cody Brown; 3 great-grandchildren, Eden, Adam and Anna; as well as an aunt, Helen Yuhl of Descanso, CA; and an uncle, Chester Carlson of Colorado.

Phyllis was a lifelong Traveler, Collector, Storyteller, Writer and Publisher. Her works include The Arrow and Sun Life magazines. She also served serve her community on many boards and committees.

A memorial service and Celebration of Life reception is scheduled for March 23, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Saint John the Baptist Episcopal Church in Glendale, AZ.





Phyllis (Jean) Carlson Brown was preceded by husband, Elwyn Wade Brown; daughter, Candace Radelle Brown; father, Carl Victor Carlson, Jr.; and mother, Lola Radelle Carlson, died on January 29, 2019.Phyllis is survived by her two sons, Leslie Wade Brown of Glendale, AZ and Jeffrey Cordell Brown of El Cajon, CA; 5 grandchildren: Justin, Emily, Stephen, Jasmine and Cody Brown; 3 great-grandchildren, Eden, Adam and Anna; as well as an aunt, Helen Yuhl of Descanso, CA; and an uncle, Chester Carlson of Colorado.Phyllis was a lifelong Traveler, Collector, Storyteller, Writer and Publisher. Her works include The Arrow and Sun Life magazines. She also served serve her community on many boards and committees.A memorial service and Celebration of Life reception is scheduled for March 23, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Saint John the Baptist Episcopal Church in Glendale, AZ. Published in NewsZapAZ on Mar. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapAZ Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close