Phyllis (Jean) Carlson Brown was preceded by husband, Elwyn Wade Brown; daughter, Candace Radelle Brown; father, Carl Victor Carlson, Jr.; and mother, Lola Radelle Carlson, died on January 29, 2019.
Phyllis is survived by her two sons, Leslie Wade Brown of Glendale, AZ and Jeffrey Cordell Brown of El Cajon, CA; 5 grandchildren: Justin, Emily, Stephen, Jasmine and Cody Brown; 3 great-grandchildren, Eden, Adam and Anna; as well as an aunt, Helen Yuhl of Descanso, CA; and an uncle, Chester Carlson of Colorado.
Phyllis was a lifelong Traveler, Collector, Storyteller, Writer and Publisher. Her works include The Arrow and Sun Life magazines. She also served serve her community on many boards and committees.
A memorial service and Celebration of Life reception is scheduled for March 23, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Saint John the Baptist Episcopal Church in Glendale, AZ.
Published in NewsZapAZ on Mar. 15, 2019