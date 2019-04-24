Phyllis, 84 years old, a Sun City West resident for 23 years.
Past member of Sewing club, Quilting club, Square Dance club, Round dance club, biking club, RV club. Where with her husband of 59 years travelled to 46 states and Canada, even as far as Newfoundland.
She is survived by her husband, Norman Dean; a son, Bill of Beaverton, OR; and a daughter, Barbara Gilliland, Sacramento, CA.
Internment will be at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85024.
Published in NewsZapAZ on Apr. 24, 2019