Rudy Byron Sr., was born November 16, 1938 in East Chicago, IN to Royal Byron and Lola Byron. Rudy departed this life on February 24, 2019 at the age of 82 years old.
He leaves to cherish his memories his five children: Tonia Jones, Terri Byron, Rosie Daniel, Rudy Byron Jr., Kim Love, Fred Byron (Shirley); brother-in-law, Leon Samuel (Shirley; deceased); 14 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and his dear friends, Rita Byron, Debra Drake, Debra Mabra.
A Celebration of Life will be 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Kingdom of the Valley Christian Church, located at 11640 N. 19th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85029.
Published in NewsZapAZ on Mar. 20, 2019