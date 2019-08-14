Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sally (Sara) Duda. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sally (nee Baker), born in Sharon, PA on January 8, 1935, passed away August 3, 2019.

Upon receiving a bachelors degree in Science from Edinboro Teachers College, Sally taught school in Mercer County, PA for two years.

In 1958, Sally became a UAL flight attend ant stationed in Chicago where she met Dan, her husband of 60 years They lived in Arlington Heights, IL for 30 years where they raised four beautiful children, Peggy Kee (Mike), Michael, Sandra Morrison (Tim), and Diane.

In 1994, Sally and Dan retired to Sun City West, AZ. Sally enjoyed quilting, pottery and playing bridge.

She is survived by her husband, Dan; her four children; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.





