Salvatore Richard Corrado, April 5, 1934-January 20, 2019.

Salvatore Richard Corrado passed away with family by his side on January 20, 2019 in Queen Creek, AZ.

Salvatore (Sal) was born in Cleveland, OH on April 5, 1934 to Ralph and Antonetta Corrado; immigrants who moved to America from Italy.

In his early years, Sal took up an apprenticeship in carpentry where he would make a lifelong career building and renovating, teaching and guiding. With his hammer, Sal, a perfectionist in his work, shared his craftsmanship talent throughout many parts of the country including: Ohio, California, Texas, Oklahoma, and Montana.

Salvatore met the love of his life, Claudette, in Ohio in 1953 and wed in 1955. Together they brought three children into the world, Barbara, Anthony, and Diana.

Sal also had a passion for his church and was well known for his dedication and service to the parish. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus (5th Degree) 5391 in the Cleveland area.

Although he was well known for what he physically built with his hands, Salvatore will live on through what he built in the hearts of his family and friends.

Salvatore is proceeded in passing by his parents; sister, Conceita Salva; brother, Salvatore; and son, Anthony. Sal's legacy will live on through his wife, Claudette Corrado of Queen Creek, AZ; daughters, Barbara (Ray) Rashleigh of Boulder, MT and Diana Corrado-Drake of Queen Creek, AZ; his brother, Joseph (Grace) Corrado of Solon, OH; his seven grandchildren: Matthew (Jennifer) Rashleigh of Portland, OR, Kimberley Rashleigh of Ellenville, NY, Christopher (Jill) Rashleigh of Gillette, WY, Anthony (Samantha) Corrado of Queen Creek, AZ, RaeAnn (Josh) Kallberg of Boulder, MT, Jessielynn Drake of Queen Creek, AZ, and Nicholas Drake of Queen Creek, AZ. Salvatore also shared his love with his 11 great-grandchildren and (multiple foster great-grandchildren (through the care of RaeAnn and Josh).

The family will be holding a service at a later date this year in Cleveland, OH.





