Obituary

"We will love you forever, our Angel."

Sherrie Alice Lincks

Sherrie of Glendale, AZ, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2019. Sherrie was born December 14, 1942 in Bremerton, WA, to Army Master Sargent Donald Strayer Sr. and his wife, Alice.

Sherrie and her 5 siblings lived all over the world during their father's military service, including time in Germany and Japan. This developed her passion for travel and world cuisines.

On September 28, 1959, she married the love of her life, Robert Lincks, in Madison, WI. Together they raised four children: Brian (Donna) Lincks, Lori (Tom) Thorp, Chantelle (Brian) Shalley, and Holly Lincks. The family moved to Scottsdale, AZ in 1984. Sherrie's greatest joy was being a mother but said being a grandmother was even better. Her heart overflowed with love for her grandchildren Lyndsay Ampe, Kyle Hembd, Thomas Lincks, Leah Miller, and Amanda Miller. She loved being a great-grandmother to Trayvon Morris, Bella Morris, and Emilia Lincks.

Sherrie's passion for food and making people happy made her the perfect hostess for gatherings of family and friends. She went out of her way to help others.

Sherrie was an accomplished realtor specializing in corporate relocations. She battled and beat stage IV colon cancer and had a myriad of other health issues as a result but never gave up. Her love for her family kept her fighting until the end. She was an example of bravery, unconditional love, ferocity and perseverance. Her suffering is now over, and she can rest in peace.

Sherrie was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Debra Gorsuch;

nephews, Steven Miller and Joseph Gorsuch; and son-in-law, Scott Miller. Her family now has the best guardian angel ever made. Even in death, she continues to surround her family with her presence and her love. We will love you forever, our angel.

Services for Sherrie will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. at the Community of Faith at Glencroft Senior Living Center, 8611 N. 67th Avenue, Glendale, AZ.

As Hospice of the Valley took excellent care of Sherrie, the family requests donations in her name to Hospice of the Valley at





