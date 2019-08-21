Stephen, Age 74, born in Oklahoma City on December 6, 1944, passed away on August 9, 2019.
Steve was raised in Fort Worth, TX. He moved to Minnesota and graduated from Edina High School followed by Mankato State University where he met Pam and they were married for 52 years.
After raising their family in Minnesota, they moved to Sun City West, AZ, in 1998 and were very active in the community. He is a past President of the Agriculture Club and the Sportsman Club. He was also a member of the RV and the Z-Club, along with many others. Steve volunteered with the PRIDES for 18 years and was an avid golfer and loved to dance.
Steve started working for 3M and then went into business for himself as a manufacture sales rep for children's clothing.
He was proceeded in death by his parents Forrest and Marjorie Byrd.
Steve is survived by his wife, Pamela; son, Weston of Ogden, Ut; daughter, Marcie (Eric) Vinson of Eden Prairie, MN; special grandson, Sawyer (12); and his brother, Mike (Paula) of
Medford, OR.
Services have not been planned.
Published in NewsZapAZ on Aug. 21, 2019