Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Susan Ebbinghouse Willcox, 73, of Sun City West, Arizona, died peacefully in her home on May 29th, 2019. She was born in Wabash Indiana on September 16, 1945 to the late James and Phyllis Ebbinghouse. Sue graduated from Southwood High School in 1964. Sue married Michael Willcox on September 3, 1966. They soon settled in Knightstown Indiana where she was a homemaker and master gardener. Sue took an active leadership role in her community, Home Ec Club, Bible Study Fellowship, and volunteered at her church and school. She was devoted to providing very healthy food for her family that she raised in her garden and ground wheat for her famous bread.

She is survived by her husband and sons Steven in Goodyear Arizona, James Paul (Amy) in Owensboro Kentucky, and Adam Willcox in Folsom California. Four grandchildren survive: Steven Jr., Alex, Emma, and Abby Willcox. Sue's sister Ann (Don) Gillespie in Wabash also survives.

At age 48 Sue returned to college, made the Dean's List, and received an Associates degree in Nursing from IU East. She practiced nursing in Greenfield Indiana for 15 years, sharing her compassion and heart with all those around her. In retirement she enjoyed interior decorating, making art projects, Community Bible Study, traveling, and volunteering for her church and clubs in Arizona. Sue relished the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. Her eager and infectious laugh will be missed by all those who knew her.

A Celebration of Life for Sue Willcox will take place at two locations with receptions to follow: In Indiana at Wilkinson Church of Christ on September 14th 2019; at 5:00 and Arizona at Sun City West Christian Church on October 19th 2019 at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in support of missionary work. Missions that Sue worked to support are available at bit.ly/scwmissions.

"God is good."





Susan Ebbinghouse Willcox, 73, of Sun City West, Arizona, died peacefully in her home on May 29th, 2019. She was born in Wabash Indiana on September 16, 1945 to the late James and Phyllis Ebbinghouse. Sue graduated from Southwood High School in 1964. Sue married Michael Willcox on September 3, 1966. They soon settled in Knightstown Indiana where she was a homemaker and master gardener. Sue took an active leadership role in her community, Home Ec Club, Bible Study Fellowship, and volunteered at her church and school. She was devoted to providing very healthy food for her family that she raised in her garden and ground wheat for her famous bread.She is survived by her husband and sons Steven in Goodyear Arizona, James Paul (Amy) in Owensboro Kentucky, and Adam Willcox in Folsom California. Four grandchildren survive: Steven Jr., Alex, Emma, and Abby Willcox. Sue's sister Ann (Don) Gillespie in Wabash also survives.At age 48 Sue returned to college, made the Dean's List, and received an Associates degree in Nursing from IU East. She practiced nursing in Greenfield Indiana for 15 years, sharing her compassion and heart with all those around her. In retirement she enjoyed interior decorating, making art projects, Community Bible Study, traveling, and volunteering for her church and clubs in Arizona. Sue relished the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. Her eager and infectious laugh will be missed by all those who knew her.A Celebration of Life for Sue Willcox will take place at two locations with receptions to follow: In Indiana at Wilkinson Church of Christ on September 14th 2019; at 5:00 and Arizona at Sun City West Christian Church on October 19th 2019 at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in support of missionary work. Missions that Sue worked to support are available at bit.ly/scwmissions."God is good." Published in NewsZapAZ on June 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapAZ Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close