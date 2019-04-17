Obituary Guest Book View Sign

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Thomas R. McKelvey, 74, on April 7, 2019.

Tom was predeceased by his mother, Helen (Ranton) McKelvey, and his father, Frederick McKelvey.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Mary (Terlecki) McKelvey, his son, David, of New Jersey, his daughter Linnea Williams (Sean), of Peoria, AZ, his three grandchildren, Brook, Brett, and Skylar, and his sister, Susan Mozian (Gerard), of North Carolina.

Tom and Mary have been residents of Sun City West for nearly six years and in that brief time made wonderful, fast friends of neighbors and of fellow members of the RV club, the Topless club, the Corvette club, the Jeep club, and the Northwest Valley Democrats. They enjoyed the community concerts and shindigs. They loved camping and traveling together.

Tom had an enormous heart and was helpful, generous, and kind to all he met. His sense of humor and friendship will be missed by many. His family will miss the best husband, father and grandfather the world has ever known.

There are no services planned at this time.



