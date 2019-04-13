Obituary Guest Book View Sign More Photos View all 2 photos

On March 28, 2019, Tom Lamont went to heaven to be with our Lord.

He spent the last 7 years in Sun City and loved it here. His family and friends will miss this wonderful person who brought so much joy to so many. His wit, corny jokes, and rock and roll knowledge was only surpassed by his love of his family.

He served in the Army Reserves for 13 years as a Medical Corpsman here in Arizona.

He is survived by his wife, Alma; his 2 sons, Brian and Dan; also their wives, Aaron and Ellyse. He has 5 grandchildren: Kyle, and his wife Breann and their son Dominic (Tom's great-grandson), Kayla, Jessica, Alex, and Connor.

There was no greater fan of Jimi Hendrix, Stevie Ray Vaughn, and Pink Floyd, than Tom. His life was full of electronics, sub-woofers, and speakers galore.

Although born in Detroit, MI, he's been a native of Arizona since 1958.

He retired from General Dynamics, but also worked at Motorola, and Honeywell.

He is preceded in death by his mom Dorothy and his father Robert.

He would want me to thank the wonderful people at Legacy Funeral Home, especially David for their help.





Published in NewsZapAZ on Apr. 13, 2019

