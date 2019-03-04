Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wesley S. VanAlstyne. View Sign

Wesley S. VanAlstyne, of Sun City West, AZ, died peacefully on February 28, 2019 at the age of 86. He was born December 4, 1932 in Gt. Barrington, MA to Sears & Mary U. VanAlstyne.

He was a 1950 Graduate of Lenox High School and then graduated in 1978 with a degree in Business Management at North Adams State College. He worked at General Electric Co. for 39 years, retiring in 1989. His General Electric career included a number of managerial positions in several General Electric locations. At the time of his retirement, he was a Project Manager for Computer Systems Development in GE's Ordnance Systems Department.

He served in the US Army during 1954 & 1955, followed by 6 years of Army Reserve Duty.

He and his late wife, Nanette, were avid golfers. After his retirement, they traveled extensively, playing golf in many ports-of-calls. They also enjoyed ocean and river cruises, taking many such journeys, both here and abroad. After spending their entire early life in Western MA, they relocated to Sun City West, AZ in 1997.

He is pre-deceased by his wife of 55 years, the former Nanette T. Coco, of Lee, MA.

He is survived by 2 daughters, Deborah J. Cahill of Chantilly, VA, and Kathryn M. Engel (Steven) of Star, ID; 1 son, Wesley S. VanAlstyne Jr. (Kathleen) of Raleigh, NC; 4 grandsons: James Cahill, Joseph Cahill, Chad Saar and Nicholas VanAlstyne; 1 granddaughter, Ashley VanAlstyne Foodman; 5 great-grandchildren: Sean, Molly and Kinley Cahill (Joseph and Katie), Daniel Cahill (James and Melanie) and Logan (Ashley and Ben); and Longtime, faithful friend, Nancy Keys of Sun City West, AZ

A small service will be held at Camino Del Sol Funeral Chapel in Sun City West for the immediate family and local friends on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. A final Service and Burial will be held in Lenox, MA in the Spring.





