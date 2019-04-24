Wilbur, age 100, passed away on April 15, 2019. Born in Illinois, he attended Northwestern University and was employed for forty years by the Dial Corporation in accounting and administration. He transferred to Phoenix from the Chicago area in 1973 and lived in Sun City West
since 1983.
He was predeceased by his wife, Betty in 1985 and longtime companion, Phyllis Kroemer in 2016. He is survived by daughters, Janet Short of Kalamazoo, MI and Jean Aeschliman (Mike Robinson) of Phoenix; granddaughters, Jessica Skanes (Michael) and Allison Short; and great-grandson, Stefon Skanes.
Our thanks to the staff at the Heritage Legacy and Hospice of the Valley for their care.
Services will be private. To leave condolence messages for the family please visit www.sunlandmemorial.com.
Published in NewsZapAZ on Apr. 24, 2019