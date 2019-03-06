Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William G. (Bill) Marsh. View Sign

William G. Marsh (Bill), was born on January 18, 1945 in Rice Lake, Wisconsin and passed away peacefully at home on February 16, 2019 with his family by his side.

He was a loving husband to Joan, a loving father to Billy (Jeannie), Theresa (John), loving grandfather to Nick, Amanda, Tyler, Brianna, Emma and Jacob and loving great-grandfather to Alice and William.

Bill retired from Com Ed after 33 years of service. He enjoyed traveling in his motor home and playing golf. He had a love for old cars, especially his 56 Ford Pickup.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Murl and Leathy; as well as his three sisters: Evelyn, Dorothy and Bernice.

Bill will be missed by his family and many friends.



