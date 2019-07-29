Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William H. "Bill" Payant. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William passed away peacefully at his home in Sun City West, AZ on July 19, 2019.

Born in Wausaukee, WI in 1924, Bill was raised in Iron Mountain/Kingsford, MI. After graduating from Kingsford High School in 1942, Bill attended St. Norbert College on a football scholarship. After his freshman year, he joined the Army's Tenth Mountain Division (ski troops) and trained at Camp Hale, Colorado. Before deployment, Bill was commissioned as Second Lieutenant and eventually served in the Philippines for 2 years at the end of

Joining Citizens Securities Company in Green Bay as a stockbroker in 1952, Bill spent the rest of his career as a partner as he and Sharon raised their family there. Shortly after retiring to Sun City West, AZ, Sharon passed away. In 1992, Bill married Elizabeth "Liz" Lee, a former classmate from Kingsford High School.

Bill loved adventures: teaching his 5 children to ski; rafting the Snake River; RV trips to Mexico City, Nova Scotia, Alaska; an African safari; a 36-day drive through Ireland and an Antarctic cruise. In later years, his zest for travel continued with a train journey through Australia's outback; family sailing trips to Tahiti, the Greek Isles, and the Caribbean; and three river cruises through Europe, Russia and up the Mississippi during his nineties. Bill just celebrated his 95th birthday on June 1st on a cruise in Puget Sound.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Vital and Anna Payant; his wives, Sharon and Liz; and both brothers, Robert (Bob) and John (Jack) Payant. Bill is survived by five children: Nancy (Michael) Middlemas, Buckeye, AZ; Randall Payant, Scottsdale, AZ, Pamela (Bruce) VanOss, Brussels, WI; Cynthia (Robert) Entringer, Austin, TX; Scott (Lauren) Payant, Denver, CO; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Education was a high value in the Payant household-college for all 5 of Bill's children and advanced degrees for most. In recent years Bill was instrumental in establishing the Payant Family Foundation to benefit International Baccalaureate students at Notre Dame du Baie Academy. All of Bill's children graduated from Notre Dame high school, and they carry on the work of the Foundation.

Interment will be private at the Allouez Cemetery and Mausoleum in Green Bay. In lieu of flowers, consider donations to the Payant Family Foundation c/o Randy Payant, 7318 E. Palo Verde Drive, Unit 7, Scottsdale, AZ 85250. Please join William's family in sharing memories, pictures or videos on his tribute wall at





