William was born to August and Laura Adele Bahls on November 15, l923 in a farmhouse in Calhoun County, Iowa. He passed away on March 19, 2019 in Sun City, AZ.

He was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Rockwell City, IA. He was a pitcher and captain of the Rockwell City High School baseball team, graduating in 1941.

During World War II Bill enlisted in the US Army, serving as Field Artillery Branch Instructor and Chief of Section. Staff Sergeant Bahls was honorably discharged in February, 1946.

He and Edith Frances Nance were married on August 8, 1945 in Rossville, GA.

Bill graduated from the University of Iowa in 1950 with a BS degree in Commerce. During his career he managed Household Finance Corporation offices in Iowa and Colorado. In 1964 he accepted a position with Union Bank and Trust in Denver, CO, retiring as Vice President in 1987.

He was a member of Kiwanis Club, Chamber of Commerce, Little Theater Productions, Colorado Consumer Credit Association and attended the American Institute of Banking. At Hope Lutheran Church in Aurora, CO he served on many boards and as President of the congregation. He served Denver Lutheran High School as Parent Teacher League Treasurer and supervised their two Thrift Stores. Bill enjoyed RVing, downhill skiing, fishing, and playing golf, baseball and softball.

Bill is survived by his wife of 73 years, Edith; two sons, Daryl an Aerospace Engineering Technical Fellow (wife Randy) and Dale a Lutheran Pastor; a daughter, Dawn Walters a Financial Administrator (widow of John Walters); three grandchildren, John "Billy" Walters, Ashley Jones (husband Nic), Tiffany Walters; and one great-granddaughter Evangelyn Jones.

Memorials may be made to Atonement Lutheran School, Glendale, AZ or a .





