Service Information Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services 11211 Michigan Ave Youngtown , AZ 85363 (623)-979-7111

William, born in Toronto, Canada on September 21, 1929, passed away with his son Michael by his side on July 19, 2019 at Brookdale Trailridge Care Home in Sun City West, AZ.

Bill's three brothers and his parents predeceased him, and he is survived by his sister, Josephine Baird in Toronto, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Bill moved to Honolulu in the late 1960's and married the former Harriet Jardin. They have two sons, Michael and Steven, daughter-in-law (Michael's wife) Lynne Howells, granddaughter-in-law Kris, grandson's-in-law Van and Alvin and great-granddaughters Kyla and Alyssa.

He was an accountant and business manager for numerous car dealerships in Canada and Hawaii. He moved to Arizona upon retirement in 1997 and was an Ace Handyman for a few years.

Bill was an artistic soul and even made an air hockey table for his sons, built an elaborate custom made electric train set on a special made table, did macramé, built a huge salt water aquarium and caught his own fish with his self-built slurp gun. He loved working with his hands and made intricate, wooden model ships, one of which resides in the lobby of Pohai Nani Retirement home in Kaneohe, Hawaii. He loved music, singing and dancing and was a member of the Honolulu chapter of S.P.E.B.S.Q.S.A. Barbershop Chorus for over 30 years, for which he participated in many competitions and emceed many annual shows. His bass voice would melt your heart.

A special thank you to Brookdale Trailridge Care Home and Hospice care for their love and wonderful care. Also, thank you to our loving family and friends for all their support. We offer our sincere and heartfelt Mahalo and Aloha. You mean the world to us.





