Abbott, 83
GEORGETOWN - Drew (Andrew C.) Abbott passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Dec. 3, from Alzheimer's. He was born and raised in Georgetown, on March 20, 1936, the son of the late Howard S. Abbott and Margaret Jarvis Abbott.
He is survived by Candy, his wife of 44 years; daughter Dana Painter, wife of John; son Troy Abbott; step-daughter Kim Bullock, wife of Wyatt; grandchildren Natalie, Trevor, Kade, Saige; great-grandchildren Jaxton, Brooklynn and soon-to-be-born Andrew.
A celebration of Drew's life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at the Georgetown Presbyterian Church, 203 N. Bedford St., Georgetown, DE 19947 where family and friends may visit from 10 to noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriot's Way, Milford, DE 19963 or Georgetown Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 46, Endowment Fund c/o Pippin Funeral Home.
Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 5, 2019