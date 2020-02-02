Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for A. Nelson (Andrew) Sills. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 1:00 PM Independent Bible Fellowship Church 6797 Milford Harrington Hwy. Harrington , DE View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

HOUSTON - A. (Andrew) Nelson Sills died on Friday, 24 Jan. 2020.

Nelson was born on Nov. 1, 1924 in Baltimore, Md. He was the son of the late David N. Sills Sr. and Helen (Nelson) Sills, and brother of David N. Sills, Jr. and Winifred Leithiser, all of Milford. He graduated from the Virginia Tech, class or 1945, with a degree in civil engineering and later became a Professional Engineer. Nelson served in the

Nelson enjoyed all things Labrador Retriever and Retriever Field Trials. His wife, Nancy bought him his first Labrador in 1957.

He won the National Amateur Retriever Championship in 1964 (Dutchmoor's Black Mood (Moe)).

He was the Chairman of the Field Trial Committee of the National Retriever Club in 1965.

He judged the National Retriever Championship twice in 1967 and 1975.

He was President of the National Retriever Club in 1969.

He was voted "Judge of the Year" by the Professional Retriever Trainer' Association in 1974.

He judged the National Amateur Retriever Championship in 1995.

He has accumulated 129 judging points (1 of 6 people to accumulate over 100 Points)

He was an active member of the Del Bay Retriever Club from 1957 until his death and served as its President for a term.

He was a member of the Labrador Retriever Club.

He served as President of the Labrador Retriever Club from 1992-2012.

He served as Delegate to the American Kennel Club (from the LRC) from 1980-2012.

He served on the Board of Directors of the American Kennel Club from 1980-1995.

He served as Treasurer for the American Kennel Club from 1992-1995.

He was the winner of the 2001 American Kennel Club Lifetime Achievement Award in the Category of Performance.

He was the Founder of the Master National Retriever Stake.

He is a recipient of the Master National Retriever Club Vision Award in 1993.

He judged the Master National in 2002.

He was inducted into the Birddog Hall of Fame in 1995.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nancy (Jones) Sills, of Bridgeville; daughter, Wynne Brantner and her husband Jim of Johnson City, Tenn.; son David N. Sills, IV and his wife Denise of Bear; son, Andrew N. Sills Jr. and his wife Lisa, of Roswell, Ga.; daughter, Nancy Ross of Johnson City, Tenn.; and 15 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Feb. 29, 2020 at Independent Bible Fellowship Church, 6797 Milford Harrington Hwy., Harrington with a reception to follow at Nancy and Nelson's home in Houston. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers the family has suggested donations to the Labrador Retriever Club (Breed Club) or Del Bay Retriever Club.

