Aaron Walter
Quince Price
Aaron Walter Quince Price was born on November 21, 1979 at Hackensack Hospital in Hackensack, N.J. Aaron had a happy, fun childhood growing up...he loved being with his mom, his "Nana", and his "Pop-Pop" (which was eventually shortened to "Pop" as he got older). His mom was his everything and meant everything to him... growing up they were inseparable. He loved seeing his "Auntie Edie" who was his left-handed Scorpio twin whenever he saw her she was always welcomed with an awesome hug filled with immense love.
He was a shining star in the darkest of nights.
Aaron departed us to go on to his heavenly home on July 30, 2020 at Kent General in Dover, Del.
Aaron moved to Delaware in 2004 where he was reconnected with his cousins and had built meaningful relationships with many of them. He was a beautiful human being with a blessed soul. He was quiet and very humble. Aaron had a remarkable sense of fashion and had a dire love of caps...it was only the best for him. Before he walked out the door everyday he always made sure he was immaculate in every area of his physical being. His style was impeccable...a skill and talent passed on to him by his mom. He was smart and artistic, he was creative and sensitive. He was poetic in his own loving way. He loved to draw, play video games and he loved to be outdoors and eat good food...mac and cheese was one of his favorites...as well as his Nana's egg plant parmesan.
He was and is so loved and will be missed through eternity. We know he is at peace now and there is another star shining bright in the night that is him watching over us and loving us from afar.
Aaron is survived by his mother, Iris Ursula Carter; his baby brother, Garon Aallen Nickholaus Trey Carter; his first born nephew, Zadig Ali Carter (A.K.A. "Ziggy") residing in Kentucky; his grandfather, Walter Henry Price, residing in Delaware; his aunts, Renee Angela Arkadie residing in Texas by way of New Jersey and Edith Allean Rosalynn Price-Evans residing in Delaware by way of New Jersey; his respective uncles, Edward Dexter Arkadie and Larry Evans; his cousins, Ryan Walter Arkadie, Cody Dexter Arkadie, Chelsea Elora Renee Arkadie and all of his beloved cousins that will forever keep his spirit alive.
Aaron has left us way too soon and leaves behind many friends, and relatives who will mourn and remember his beautiful smile, his sensitivity and charm, and his love for all that was good. Sleep well Our Angel.
We take solace and comfort in knowing you are in blissful peace with your Father in Heaven.
We are so very, very grateful and thankful for ALL of our family, friends and prayers that are getting us through this time of sorrow and mourning.
Cremation Services will be private. There will be a Celebration of Life on the first Anniversary of his passing.
