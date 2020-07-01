Adam Edward Stacey, Jr., known as A.J., passed away surrounded by those who loved him on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Born on February 15, 2016 in Dover, Delaware he faced much in his short life, but became a beacon of hope, strength, love and light to all who had the honor of meeting him.
AJ loved Puffin Rocks, cartoons, Light Shows in his room, and his dog, JoJo.
He was survived by his father, Adam Stacey, Sr.; his grandparents, William and Jenny Stacey, of Felton, Delaware and Brian and Samantha Armstrong of Sanibel, Florida; his great-grandparents, Jimmy Carpenter and Rose Ferguson, Daniel and Leslie Price, and Del and Connie Boss; uncles, Zachary Lednum and Ryan Boss; aunts, Mel Thorpe, Chelsea Stacey, and Harley Bucher; and his godfather, Dimitri Morgan. He also was blessed to have a band of nurses that loved him. Although all were special, a few were truly a part of his family, Holly, Diane, Patty, Janet and Jackie were his Angelâ€™s with stethoscopes.
The family asks that you help his name live on and his fight for justice. Please see his Facebook page, Diary of an Angry Grandma, to learn more.
On Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 4:30pm - 6:30pm, you may pay your respects in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Main Street, Felton, Del. 19943. A private family eulogy will follow, by invite only, from 6:30pm â€" 7:00pm, which the family will also livestream.
Those attending must wear a face mask and adhere to social distancing and gathering protocols.
Published in Delaware State News on Jul. 1, 2020.