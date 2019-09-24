LINCOLN - Adam J. Burton, Sr. passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Adam was born in Wilmington.
He was a loving husband, father and son. Adam loved riding dirt bikes, four-wheelers and motorcycles. He also enjoyed fishing and the beach. He was an auto body man by trade all of his adult life, but his greatest passion was cooking. He was an excellent cook, always trying different things. He always had hopes of opening his own food truck someday. His greatest love of all was his family. He idolized his children!
He was preceded by his grandparents; and uncle, Victor Paccini.
Adam is survived by his wife, Christina E. Burton; son, Adam J. Burton, Jr.; daughter, Isabelle E. Burton; mother, Diane Burton and her partner, Rob Pryor; father, Mike Burton; stepmother, Linda Burton; grand mom, Elizabeth Draine; and in-laws, Diane and Thomas Robbins, Gary Bush and his partner, Sherry Turner.
A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at 7 p.m. at the Greenwood Fire Hall, 12611 Sussex Highway, Greenwood, DE 19950. A time of visitation will begin at 5 p.m.
Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Milford.
Published in NewsZapDE on Sept. 24, 2019