NOTICE: Revised Location

LINCOLN – Adam J. Burton, Sr., passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Adam was born in Wilmington.

He was a loving husband, father and son. Adam loved riding dirt bikes, four-wheelers and motorcycles. He also enjoyed fishing and the beach. He was an auto body man by trade all of his adult life, but his greatest passion was cooking. He was an excellent cook, always trying different things. He always had hopes of opening his own food truck someday. His greatest love of all was his family. He idolized his children!

He was preceded by his grandparents; and uncle, Victor Paccini.

Adam is survived by his wife, Christina E. Burton; son, Adam J. Burton, Jr.; daughter, Isabella E. Burton; mother, Diane Burton and her partner, Rob Pryor; father, Mike Burton; stepmother, Linda Burton; grandmom, Elizabeth Draine; and in-laws, Diane and Thomas Robbins, Gary Bush and his partner, Sherry Turner.

A visitation will be held in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, 119 NW Front St., Milford on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 7 p.m., also at the funeral home.

A celebration of Adam's life will immediately follow the funeral at the Greenwood Fire Hall, 12611 Sussex Highway, Greenwood.





