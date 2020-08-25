Adam Steven
Tucholski, 86
On Thursday, August 20, 2020, Adam Steven Tucholski, went home to be with the Lord.
He is survived by his wife and best friend of 66 years, Corinne Tucholski. He is also survived by his five children and 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
Adam was born on December 18, 1933 in White, Pa. He was the sixth of the 11 children born to Steven Frank Tucholski and Anna Marie Wawsjinsky.
He joined the United State Air Force in 1951. He worked as a Heavy equipment operator / mechanic. Later changing to an aviation mechanic. After completing his training/qualifications, he started a career as a C133 flight engineer where he logged over 5,000 hours. He served in the Vietnam War and in Cold War era. After retiring from the military in July 1971, he continued to work as a Master Mechanic for several local companies.
On May 28, 1954, he married Corinne Henry. Together they raised five children. Adam had a great passion for life, living it to the fullest. He found great joy providing for his family and putting in a hard day's work. During the 1970's, he also enjoyed coaching baseball. He began as coach and was consistent volunteer in the construction of the Little League complex on Horsepond Road that housed the City of Dover teams at the time. He continued his community service in the league serving on the Board of Directors and became the league President for two years. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, sense of humor, practical jokes, along with being a kind and compassionate man.
In his later years he enjoyed spending time "bumming around" with his grand kids, plowing fields, and tinkering around the barn. He also spent time with his family, seeing his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren growing and becoming productive members of society. He would often spend time working his own daily tasks and offering guidance for his younger family members.
Adam was preceded in death by his father, Steven; and his mother, Anna; along with his sisters, Rosy, Teresa, Mary; and brothers, Martin, Lee, John, Tom, Casey, and Harry.
He is survived by his wife, Corinne; sister, Loretta; and his five children, Steven, Carol, Deborah, Donald, and Sandra. In addition to his 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Adam's life will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 where a visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by a service at 12 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church.
Flowers and/or Donations may be sent to: St. John's Lutheran Church, 113 Lotus St., Dover, DE 19901
Letters of condolences may be sent to www.traderfh.com
In consideration of protecting the family and friends health, public health guidelines enacted for the prevention of the spread of covid-19 virus, limitations on gatherings, physical distancing, use of hand sanitation and masks are in place.