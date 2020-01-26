WYOMING - Adelaide "Addy" Dickerson passed away Jan. 22, 2020. Addy was born in Wyoming, Oct. 7, 1928, the daughter of J. Carl, Sr. and Elsie Melvin. Addy lived on the same road her entire life.
Mrs. Dickerson was a graduate of Caesar Rodney High School who enjoyed playing Yahtzee, Dominos, cards and doing jigsaw puzzles. In her free time she watched Lawrence Welk. Her passions were her family, holiday get-togethers and her pets. Her family always looked forward to her famous potato salad at family events.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Dickerson; and great-great-niece, Briella Warnick.
She is survived by her brother, J. Carl Melvin, Jr. (Ruthann); nieces, Lisa Todd (Chris) and Robin Warnick (Allan); nephew, Bryan Melvin (Madonna); great-nieces and nephews, Kristie Wyatt (Nick), Heather Edwards (Will), Jeremy Warnick (Roxanne), Jason Warnick (Kayla), Justin Warnick (GF: JoJo) and Lyndsey Warnick; six great-great-nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Addy's caregivers, Alma, Ruth B., Maggie and Ruth A. and Dr. Shaw of Dover Family Physicians.
Funeral service Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, 12 Noon at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming. Friends may call beginning at 10 a.m.
Published in NewsZapDE on Jan. 26, 2020