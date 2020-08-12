Adin Benedict Lewis, Jr. 'Chip', 62
BOWERS BEACH - Adin Benedict Lewis, Jr. "Chip" passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at home.
Chip was born October 16, 1957 in Wilmington, Delaware to the late Adin Benedict Lewis, Sr. and Edna Manley Lewis.
Raised in Newark, Delaware he retired in 2017 after working 30 years for Delmarva Power in their Gas Department. He and his wife Sandy started moving downstate in 2013, and after his retirement made Bowers Beach their permanent home. Chip enjoyed walking Bowers Beach, playing pool at the Bayview Tavern, reloading ammo, drinking craft beers with his wife, children and best friend Russ. He also enjoyed playing with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Sandy McDermott Lewis of Bowers Beach; son, Adin "Chip" Lewis III and his wife Bethany of Magnolia; daughter, Katie Jackson and her husband Buddy of Bowers Beach; four grandchildren, Adin, Parker, Audrina and Thomas.
He is also survived by his sister Nancy and he was preceded in death by two sisters; Linda and Edna.
Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Bowers Beach Fire Company, 3285 Main Street, Frederica, Del. Casual attire.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to the Blood Bank of Delmarva, 221 Saulsbury Road, Dover, DE 19904.
