Adolphus M. Lee, 88
Adolphus M. Lee departed this life on Thursday, October 29, 2020.
A Life Celebration service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 855 High St., Chestertown, MD 21620. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Interment at Mt. Pleasant U.M. Church (Pondtown/Millington) 1701 Dudley Corner Rd., Millington, MD 21651. Due to COVID-19 restrictions service attendance will be limited. Health and safety guidelines will be followed.
Published in Delaware State News on Nov. 5, 2020.