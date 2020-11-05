1/1
Adolphus M. Lee
Adolphus M. Lee, 88
Adolphus M. Lee departed this life on Thursday, October 29, 2020.
A Life Celebration service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 855 High St., Chestertown, MD 21620. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Interment at Mt. Pleasant U.M. Church (Pondtown/Millington) 1701 Dudley Corner Rd., Millington, MD 21651. Due to COVID-19 restrictions service attendance will be limited. Health and safety guidelines will be followed.



Published in Delaware State News on Nov. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bennie Smith Funeral Home
855 High St.
Chestertown, MD 21620
(410) 778-2161
