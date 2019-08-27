Guest Book View Sign Service Information Trader Funeral Home, Inc. 12 Lotus Street Dover , DE 19901 (302)-734-4620 Send Flowers Obituary

Little Creek - Agnes "Pinky" D. Clark passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 23, 2019. Pinky was born June 22, 1938 to the late Evelyn and William Drake of Kenton. She attended Smyrna School until she began working at Richardson & Robbins Chicken Factory. She later waitressed at the Village Inn Restaurant in Little Creek and then retired from the Acme Food Market as a deli clerk.

Pinky was a member and attended the Little Creek Methodist Church. She was a life member of the Little Creek Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary where she held office of past Vice President. Pinky enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed Bingo and playing the slot machines at Dover Downs and Harrington Casino. Most of all Pinky enjoyed cooking and hosting all Holiday dinners for her family. Her family was everything to her and very dear to her heart.

She was preceded in death by her late son, Dennis W. Clark; brothers, Dick, Chuck, Robert and Bill Drake; and her sister, Sharon Carrow.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, George Ray Clark; daughter, Joyce Ann Harvey (Mitchell); grandsons, Jason Courtney (Darla), Brian Courtney (Katie), Robby Clark (Amanda); daughter in law, Gail Clark; two sisters, Donna Carpenter (Al) and Leora "Pud" Marvel; great grandchildren, Anthony Hydro, Stephany Courtney and Jada Kay Courtney, Davey Peer and sweet McKenzie Clark (which she adored).

Services will be Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. Family 10 a.m., Friends 11 a.m. - 12 p.m., service begins at noon. Burial will follow at Sharon Hill Cemetery. Reception will follow at Little Creek Volunteer Firehouse. Donations can be made to the Little Creek Fire Co. Ladies Auxillary and Hospice (Compassionate Care).

Letters of condolences may be sent to





