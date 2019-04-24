DOVER - Agnes J. Danner (nee Kilcolm) passed away on April 19, 2019. Formerly of Washington Twp., N.J. Beloved wife of Joseph F. Danner, Jr. Devoted mother of Patricia Marie Hindes (Walter), Joseph F., III (the late Linda), John C., Sr. (Denise) and Michael (Shannon). Loving grandmother of Christine, Michelle, John, Jr., Stacy and Rowan. Proud great-grandmother of Grace and Colton. Dear sister of the late Jack Kilcolm and Winifred Coricione.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation Friday 8:30-10:30 am at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp., NJ. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 am at St. Charles Borromeo RC Church, Washington Twp. Interment, Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Agnes' memory may be made to Sacred Heart School, 4th and Jasper Sts., Camden, NJ 08104.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 24, 2019