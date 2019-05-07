Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Agnes "Terry" Williams passed away peacefully in the presence of family on Monday, April 29, 2019 after a valiant 5 1/2 year fight with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. Terry was a mother, grandmother, nurse, member of the Beta Sigma Phi service sorority, and Korean War veteran (Capt. USAF).

Born in Quincy, Mass. to Rose and Henry Ward, Terry earned her R.N. degree at the Quincy Hospital School of Nursing. Over the span of more than 40 years, nursing took her across the country and the world. In 1952 she joined the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps, received her USAF officer commission and was later stationed in Itazuke, Japan where she met and married her husband of over 50 years.

She was preceeded in death by her husband, Josh T. Williams Jr. (USAF ret) and her sister, Dr. Edna Ward.

She is survived by her children, Josh T. Williams III (Lynn), Janet T. Williams (Pam Stewart), Tracey A. Shivock (Ed Morgan); and grandchildren, Joshua W. Shivock, Sarah L. Shivock, and Josh Tye Williams IV.

The family would to thank the staff of Westminster Village Healthcare Center, Delaware Hospice, and her aide Nell for their loving care.

A memorial service is planned for Friday, May 10, 2019 at Pippin Funeral Home, Camden Wyoming. (Gathering 10 a.m., service 10:30 a.m.) A private interment to follow at the Veterans Cemetery in Millsboro.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Delaware Hospice.

