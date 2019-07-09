Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Send Flowers Obituary

Aguedo Antonio Garcia, son of Juan and Marta Garcia passed away July 5, 2019 at Kent General Hospital surrounded by his wife and children. Mr. Garcia was born in Santa Clara, Cuba on June 13, 1963.

Aguedo arrived in the United States in 1970, first in Miami, then to New York, finally settling in Delaware in 1996. He was fortunate to return to Cuba after 50 years to reunite with his family.

Mr. Garcia, prior to becoming a U.S. citizen, enlisted in the U.S.

Aguedo worked hard and enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. He devoted his life to others. On two occasions, he entered burning homes to save people and animals. His devotion to others included being active in the Knights of Columbus as an officer, a troop leader with the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts prior to even being a father, and volunteering throughout the community. His love for cooking and Sunday dinner was exemplified by his best dish chicken fricassee.

He is preceded in death by his son, Dennis James Garcia; his parents, Juan and Marta; and his brother, Joaquin Garcia.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Kelly; his children, Aguedo Garcia (Jennifer), Edward Garcia (Taylor), Christine Garcia (Dany), and Denise Waller; his grandchildren which were his pride and joy; Alana, Emmett, Tenley, Hailey, Noah, Alice, Chazworth, and Aurora. Siblings; Santica, Marta, Fernando and Belkis. He had an abundance of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends.

A celebration of Aguedo's life will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. Friends and family may gather beginning at 1 p.m. at the Asbury United Methodist Church in Harrington.

In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made directly to the funeral home on behalf of the family.

Share a memory at





Aguedo Antonio Garcia, son of Juan and Marta Garcia passed away July 5, 2019 at Kent General Hospital surrounded by his wife and children. Mr. Garcia was born in Santa Clara, Cuba on June 13, 1963.Aguedo arrived in the United States in 1970, first in Miami, then to New York, finally settling in Delaware in 1996. He was fortunate to return to Cuba after 50 years to reunite with his family.Mr. Garcia, prior to becoming a U.S. citizen, enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1980. His career included time as a New York City corrections officer. For over the last 30 years, Aguedo did what he loved, working in the automatic door industry. He was extremely skilled at what he did and was able to mentor colleagues and family members into his beloved profession.Aguedo worked hard and enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. He devoted his life to others. On two occasions, he entered burning homes to save people and animals. His devotion to others included being active in the Knights of Columbus as an officer, a troop leader with the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts prior to even being a father, and volunteering throughout the community. His love for cooking and Sunday dinner was exemplified by his best dish chicken fricassee.He is preceded in death by his son, Dennis James Garcia; his parents, Juan and Marta; and his brother, Joaquin Garcia.He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Kelly; his children, Aguedo Garcia (Jennifer), Edward Garcia (Taylor), Christine Garcia (Dany), and Denise Waller; his grandchildren which were his pride and joy; Alana, Emmett, Tenley, Hailey, Noah, Alice, Chazworth, and Aurora. Siblings; Santica, Marta, Fernando and Belkis. He had an abundance of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends.A celebration of Aguedo's life will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. Friends and family may gather beginning at 1 p.m. at the Asbury United Methodist Church in Harrington.In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made directly to the funeral home on behalf of the family.Share a memory at www.pippinfuneralhome.com Published in NewsZapDE on July 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close