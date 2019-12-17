Al Cosey was suddenly called to his heavenly home on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019.
He was born Sept. 18, 1962 in Clarksdale, Miss. to Clarence Cosey and Lula Mae Grandberry Cosey. He spent his childhood years in West Helena, Ark. and graduated from Central High School. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force as an Electric Power Line Technician. He was eventually stationed at Dover Air Force Base as part of the 436th Civil Engineer Squadron. He was honorably discharged after 12 years of service and received numerous awards including the National Defense Service Medal and Air Force Good Conduct Medal.
After leaving the military, Al took a job at Delaware State University as a Maintenance Craft Mechanic. He stayed in this position roughly ten years before moving on to other endeavors. At the time of his passing, he was an employee of Grey Fox Grille where he was loved and admired for his hard work and dedication.
Al was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Carrie Mae. He is survived by his daughters Nicole, Catrina, Gabre, Alexis, and Alura; and siblings Clarence, RL, Evelyn, James, Joyce, Arthur, Walter, Kathryn, and Danny.
The family would like to thank his amazing neighbor, Dover PD and Bennie Smith Funeral Home for their compassionate care and service.
Services and burial in the Delaware Veterans Cemetery will be private.
