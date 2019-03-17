Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan L. Gottfried. View Sign



Alan L. Gottfried died March 7, 2019 as a result of an auto accident.Born in the Bronx, N.Y. he was the son of the late George and Sylvia (Fischler) Gottfried. Mr. Gottfried had retired as an Air Craft Service Contract Manager. He enjoyed Bowling, Chess and Music, especially Jazz and the Blues.He was an active participant with Narcotics Anonymous and dedicated his time working with those associated with N.A. He will be greatly missed by family and friends who knew and loved him. Besides his parents he was predeceased by his wife, Patricia Oakley Gottfried.He leaves his son Scott and wife Dawn Gottfried of Dover; along with his sister, Claire Finkelstein also of Dover; and his two grandchildren, Christina and Rachel.Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Remembrance of his life on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. with visitation starting at 1 p.m. at the Funeral Home of Michael J. Ambruso, 1175 S. State St., Dover.

