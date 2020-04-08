Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert Anthony Urasz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARYDEL, Del. - Albert Anthony Urasz passed away, Saturday, April 4, 2020 at home.

Mr. Urasz was born Aug. 21, 1942 in Bronx, New York to the late Albert A. Urasz and Elizabeth Balsan Urasz.

He served in the United States Army as a paratrooper and after an injury he went into the reserves. Mr. Urasz attended Union Junior College and studied computer sciences. He worked for Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Delaware and then Playtex in Dover and finally with Boeing Airlines in Ridley Park, Pa. from where he retired in 1998. Mr. Urasz enjoyed sailing in Dewey Beach, scuba diving, Ozarks and loved basketball and was an avid fan of the New York Nicks and Jets.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Stephen Douglas Urasz, 2015 and his sister Elizabeth "Betty Ann" McCarthy.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Patricia "Pat" Sirnack Urasz of Marydel; daughter, Christina Urasz Wharff and her husband Dale of Marydel; brother, William Urasz of Edgewater, Md.; and six grandchildren.

Services will be private.

