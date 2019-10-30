Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert Harold VanGorder. View Sign Service Information Paulk Funeral Home 301 South Main Street Fitzgerald , GA 31750 (229)-423-2033 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Paulk Funeral Home 301 South Main Street Fitzgerald , GA 31750 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Paulk Funeral Home 301 South Main Street Fitzgerald , GA 31750 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

FITZGERALD, GA - Albert Harold VanGorder died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at his residence.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at The Paulk Funeral Home Chapel in Fitzgerald, with the Rev. Dr. Lloyd Stembridge officiating. Interment will follow in the Turner Church Cemetery, Tift County. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home in Fitzgerald.

Mr. VanGorder was born April 11, 1936, in Binghamton, N.Y. to the late Albert VanGorder and Edith Andrews Snyder. He retired after 22 years of honorable service in the

Mr. VanGorder was owner and operator of Pop's Coins in Pensacola, Fla. and was a locksmith while living in Cadwell, Ga. He was an avid coin collector, was made a Mason in Delaware, and was a member of the American Legion in Tifton. He also worked as a realtor and was named an Honorary Deputy in Ben Hill County by Sheriff Lee Cone. Mr. VanGorder was a member of the Fitzgerald Church of God and he also attended Arbor Baptist Church and the Ocilla Church of God.

He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Sue York VanGorder of Fitzgerald; children: Carolyn & Stacy Griffin, Craig & LeAnn Watson and Cheree Watson, all of Fitzgerald, Tesa & Raymond Barnes of Enigma, Kurt VanGorder and Ricky VanGorder; nine grandchildren: Tyler Hogan, Coby Griffin, Chase Miller, Katie Griffin, Destiny Watson, Halen Watson, Morgan Barnes, Jessica Nugent and Chris Putnam; several great-great grandchildren; siblings: Connie Condron of Del., Carol Cathell of Parksley, Va., Beverly Fannin of Milford, Robert & Joan VanGorder of Milford, Sandra Dixon of Siler City, N.C., Ronald VanGorder of McLean, Va. and Susan Snyder of Harrington. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Louis Snyder; a son, Bert VanGorder and a brother, Jack VanGorder.

The family suggests those desiring to send memorials, may send them to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.

