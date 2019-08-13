MILFORD - Albert J. Russo, Jr. passed away, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at Milford Memorial Hospital.
Mr. Russo was born June 12, 1933 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Albert J. Russo, Sr. and Anna Paterno Russo.
He served in the United States Air Force retiring as a TSgt. After his military career he owned and operated his own business "All Handyman Service".
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brother, Richard Russo.
He is survived by his daughter, Donna Hutchins and her husband Jim of Dover; sons, Albert J. Russo, III and his wife Sarah of Ft. Myers, Fla. and Peter Russo and his wife Roberta of Bowers Beach; brother, Robert Russo of St. Lambert, Canada; seven grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Delaware Veterans Home, 100 Delaware Veterans Blvd., Milford, DE 19963.
Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Aug. 13, 2019