GEORGETOWN - Albert Martin Engberg "Hank" passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at his residence in Georgetown. He was born in Wilmington, on Oct. 1, 1930.
Mr. Engberg had a very difficult struggle during his early years, however he persevered and went on to make a life for himself. For over 40 years he worked for the Georgetown Package Store. After completing those years, he later worked for the Lankford Family at the Red Barn and at the Bottle & Cork in Dewey Beach.
He was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church and the Truth & Life Center both in Georgetown, where he was also in the Grace Church Men's Class. He was a member of the Georgetown Historical Society, the Midland Grange # 27, and the Sussex County Pomona Grange # 3. He enjoyed many sports, especially when the Detroit Tigers were playing.
He is survived by his companion of many years, Lillian Ann Mills; and a cousin, Julia Pierce of Hockessin.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Dodd-Carey Chapel, 307 North Bedford Street, Georgetown.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Burial will follow the services at Union Cemetery, Georgetown.
Memorial contributions may be made to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963 or to the Georgetown Historical Society, 510 South Bedford Street Georgetown, DE- ATTN: Marvel Carriage Museum Building Fund.
Published in NewsZapDE on May 8, 2019