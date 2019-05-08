Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert Martin "Hank" Engberg. View Sign Service Information Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium 307 North Bedford Street Georgetown , DE 19947 (302)-856-2880 Calling hours 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium 307 North Bedford Street Georgetown , DE 19947 View Map Viewing 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium 307 North Bedford Street Georgetown , DE 19947 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium 307 North Bedford Street Georgetown , DE 19947 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GEORGETOWN - Albert Martin Engberg "Hank" passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at his residence in Georgetown. He was born in Wilmington, on Oct. 1, 1930.

Mr. Engberg had a very difficult struggle during his early years, however he persevered and went on to make a life for himself. For over 40 years he worked for the Georgetown Package Store. After completing those years, he later worked for the Lankford Family at the Red Barn and at the Bottle & Cork in Dewey Beach.

He was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church and the Truth & Life Center both in Georgetown, where he was also in the Grace Church Men's Class. He was a member of the Georgetown Historical Society, the Midland Grange # 27, and the Sussex County Pomona Grange # 3. He enjoyed many sports, especially when the Detroit Tigers were playing.

He is survived by his companion of many years, Lillian Ann Mills; and a cousin, Julia Pierce of Hockessin.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Dodd-Carey Chapel, 307 North Bedford Street, Georgetown.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Burial will follow the services at Union Cemetery, Georgetown.

Memorial contributions may be made to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963 or to the Georgetown Historical Society, 510 South Bedford Street Georgetown, DE- ATTN: Marvel Carriage Museum Building Fund.

Published in NewsZapDE on May 8, 2019

