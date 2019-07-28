Guest Book View Sign Service Information Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 (302)-734-3341 Visitation 12:30 PM Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Albert Saxton Lambertson passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital.

Albert was born Dec. 19, 1950 in Dover to Saxton Lambertson and Mary Ann Jarrell Lambertson.

He owned and operated his own construction company, Albert S. Lambertson, Inc., for over 25 years and had also worked as a real estate agent for Keller Williams Real Estate. He was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church in Dover and had many roles including chairman of the Board of Trustees. He was been a member of the Kent County Building Code Review Board since 2003, Chairman of the Board of the Town of Cheswold, and served in the Army National Guard.

Albert loved scuba diving and was an advanced diver, traveling all over the world and taking dive trips with his family. He also enjoyed riding his Harley with friends, feeding backyard hummingbirds and hunting.

As a longtime Boy Scout volunteer, Albert received the Boy Scout of America Del-Mar-Va Council's Silver Beaver Award and the Cross and Flame Award and District Award of Merit. He was very proud of all his children's many accomplishments, including his sons' two Eagle awards.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Nancy Joan Biddle Lambertson of Dover; children Angela Hunter and her husband, Tim, of Camden, Elizabeth Gaylord and her husband, Terry, of Cabot, Ark., Nicholas Lambertson and his wife, Stacey, of Magnolia and Joshua Lambertson and his wife, Amanda, of Camden; and brothers, William (Diane), Dennis, and Steven and his wife Chung, all of Dover; grandchildren, Sydney, Miles, Alicia, Aiden, Jaxon, Coeli, Tyler, Kaden, Kenzie and Liv; and great grandchildren, Aaliyah and Summer.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one and one-half hours prior. Interment will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Camden.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Wesley Methodist Church, Dover, DE.

Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at





