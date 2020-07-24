Alex Eugene Dill,
"Gene", 70
WYOMING - Alex Eugene Dill, "Gene," passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020.
Gene was born at home on February 16, 1950 outside Wyoming in Petersburg, Delaware to his parents Alexander and Ethel Larimore Dill. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, James Paul Dill and Charles Wayne Dill, Sr.; and loving extended family, Byron and Grace Moore.
He was a graduate of Caesar Rodney High School, and an alumnus of Delaware Technical Community College.
Gene was the passionate leader of his wonderful family, as known by his wife, five children, and a wealth of grandchildren along with countless others. He was a public servant over three decades, retiring from the Delaware Department of Transportation as a Central District supervisor; Delaware State Fair director for two and one-half decades; dairy farmer; entrepreneur; auctioneer, accomplished horseman; and a former youth leader for Willow Grove Church of God.
Gene was a tireless advocate and patron. He served in leadership positions, including president of local, statewide, and national organizations. These included the Delaware Quarter Horse Association, Future Farmers of America, Delaware 4-H, American Quarter Horse Association, American Paint Horse Association, Appaloosa Horse Club, Eastern Shore Western Horse Show Association, Delaware Appaloosa Youth Association, Welsh Pony and Cob Society of America, Coon Hunter Association, American Jersey Cattle Association, Delaware Farm Bureau, Virginia Farm Bureau, Delaware Auctioneer's Association, and Virginia Auctioneer's Association.
Surprising no one, his interest in his grandchildren's endeavors exceeded even that which it had been for his children. He genuinely loved caring for and guiding them, standing with them in the show ring, sitting in the stands, and cheering on each of them. He shared his love for his grandchildren continually.
Gene's passion and dedication went beyond his family. He was very involved in, and was considered a regional expert and resource in, equestrian matters ranging from the health, care, breeding, training, and showing of many horse breeds, particularly American Quarter Horses, Paints, Appaloosas, and Welsh Ponies.
Deeply involved in his community, he served as a board member and an executive director for the Delaware State Fair, held many positions including president and host to the Eastern Shore Western Horse Show Association, and founded Dill's Auction Service, LLC (Delaware) and Hollering Hill Auction, LLC (Virginia).
Gene thoroughly enjoyed his relationships with his multitude of friends, colleagues, and "barn kids." He took special pleasure in his animals, including showing and exhibiting his entire life at the Delaware State Fair, harness racing ponies and horses, and most recently participating again in state and national coon hunts.
He was and will always be special to a countless many here in Delaware, in Virginia, in Pennsylvania, and afar.
Gene's primary focus was always family. He will forever be loved and remembered by his wife, Mary Ellen Dill; sister, Wanda Dill Hudson; daughter, Laura and husband Larry Pomatto; daughter, Tanya Reed and fiancé Michael DeFino; son, Justin Jones and wife Amanda; daughter, Tyla Moffett; daughter, Mallory Vogl and partner David Sullivan; daughter, Amanda Strouse and partner Jared Papen; daughter, Allison Strouse and fiancé Josh Culver; grandchildren, Brittany and Jacob Blacksten, Thomas Pomatto, Jordan Gallagher, Zachary Strachar, Abigail and Rebecca DeFino, Caden and Dillana Reed, Cole, Lily, Caje, and Elly Moffett, Jayden and Carson Jones, Dax Vogl; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and bonus grandchildren.
A private service for immediate family only will be held at Berry-Short Funeral Home. For anyone who would like to pay final respects, Gene's final ride will proceed through the Delaware State Fair Grounds at 1:00 p.m. on July 24th, followed at 1:30 p.m. by a procession around the Dill's Auction Service grounds, which partially encompasses his former pony training track.
In lieu of flowers the family asks contributions in memoriam of A. Eugene Dill be made to Caesar Rodney FFA (239 Old North Road, Camden, DE 19934) and the Delaware 4-H Foundation (113 Townsend Hall, 531 South College Avenue, Newark, DE 19716).
On line condolences may be submitted to: www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com
Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Felton.