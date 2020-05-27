Alex James Harrington
1988 - 2020
MAGNOLIA â€" Alex James Harrington passed away on May 15, 2020.
Alex was born on Feb. 2, 1988 to Ed Harrington and the late Donna L. Tompkins (nee Colston). He loved the outdoors and would spend his spare time fishing and crabbing. He also enjoyed working with his hands to build and create.
Alex is survived by his father, Ed Harrington (Mimi Bailey & children Rob, Chris, Leslie & Brandon); daughter, Serenity Harrington; son, Tristin Harrington; sister, Natalie Davis; brothers, Joshua Johnston, Matthew Tompkins (Nikki), and Michael Tompkins (Torri); as well as many nieces and nephews; Uncle Dean Levey (Dana), Aunt Phyllis Burris (Angelo) and many other aunts and uncles.
No viewing or funeral services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Alexâ€™s memory which will be placed in a trust for his childrenâ€™s college. You can support their college fund at this link: gf.me/u/x3raa9
Letters of condolences can be sent via www.pippinfuneralhome.com



Published in Delaware State News on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
