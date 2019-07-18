DOVER - Skip, or Chief A, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, after a courageous battle with a short-term illness.
He was born in Andover, Mass. on May 26, 1939, the son of the late Alexander and Hughina Auchterlonie. At age 17 he joined the U.S. Air Force and spent the next 30 years pursuing the career he loved, retiring with the rank of CMSgt. His assignments included Shaw AFB, S.C., RAF Chicksands, England, Westover AFB, Mass., Langley AFB, Va., Bolling AFB. D.C., RAF Upper Heyford, England, Electronic Security Command, San Antonio, Texas and Dover AFB, Del. He also served two tours in Viet Nam and was awarded 2 Bronze Stars and a Meritorious Service Medal. He later worked at Dover AFB with the civil service, then at Price Honda and Dover Downs.
Besides his wife and children, his greatest loves in life were his dogs, his tractors, and John Wayne. In his younger days, he enjoyed dancing, partying, golf and was a wizard on wheels when roller skates were involved.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his three brothers, and two sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sam (Stella); his daughter, Zandy; son, Bill (Tina); granddaughters, Madison and Kennedy Lord; numerous beloved nieces, nephews; and his adored dogs, Dewey and Lizzie.
A Celebration of Life will be held 12 p.m., Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to a veterans or animal or Delaware Hospice.
Published in NewsZapDE on July 18, 2019