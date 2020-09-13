Alfonse 'Al' Fratelli, 86

Alfonse "Al" Fratelli was born in Portageville, N.Y. on Feb. 24, 1934 to James and Frances Fratelli. Mr. Fratelli passed away April 19, 2020 in Milford.

Al graduated high school in 1950 from Perry High. As a child, his love for baseball was planted in his soul. He became a life long fan of the New York Yankees. Al proudly served his country in the Korean War in the Army as a radio operator. Upon returning home, he went to work for General Foods in LeRoy, N.Y. In 1964 Al with his wife Monica and children, were relocated to Dover, through General Foods. There he worked as a machinist until retirement in 1989.

Al was a very talented person that was fond of rebuilding Volkswagen cars for personal use of his family. He was an avid pilot that owned and flew his own Cessna plane. He was a member of a group of pilots that loved to fly to regional airports for breakfast or just to visit the areas.

Al never lost enjoyment for returning to his extended family in upstate New York for holidays, birthdays, accomplishments of other family members, the highly anticipated Blanc family reunion and his childhood playground Letchworth State Park. "Grandpa" never missed a game, match, race or dance recital for his grandchildren and was always welcoming with a hug for both family and friends. He was still affectionately known as Mr. Fratelli to friends of his children. He and Monica were members of the Holy Cross Catholic Parish and attended mass regularly. He was a bright light for all he met and a positive force.

Al was preceded in death by his parents, James and Frances Fratelli; daughter, Marianne Neal; and grandson, Anthony Fratelli.

Al will be missed by those left behind, his wife of 64 years, Monica Fratelli; son, James Fratelli; sister, Marieta Paris; brother, Anthony Fratelli; son in law, Russell Neal; granddaughter, Monica Wheatley (Jimmy); granddaughter, Lauren Friday (Adam); grandson, Kirk Neal (Lauren); nine great grandchildren and many close friends.

Funeral Mass Monday, September 21, 2020, 10 am at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Dover, DE. Interment with military honors to follow at Sharon Hills Memorial Park, Dover, DE. Masks are required for the service and social distancing is requested.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be sent to the VA Home in memory of Al Fratelli, Delaware Veterans Home,

