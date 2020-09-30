Alfonzo Price, 61
GEORGETOWN - Alfonzo Price, the son of the late Aron Price, Sr., and Letha Mae Price was born in Milford, Delaware on September 26, 1958. He departed this earthly life, peacefully and gracefully on September, 23, 2020, among family.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3,2020 at St. John 2nd Baptist Church, 26602 Mt. Joy Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966 at 12 noon. Family and friends may visit two hours prior to service. To offer words of comfort and sign the guest book visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome..com
. Professional service entrusted by Bennie Smith, Seaford.