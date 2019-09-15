Guest Book View Sign Service Information Berry-Short Funeral Home Inc Main St Felton , DE 19943 (302)-284-4548 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Berry-Short Funeral Home Inc Main St Felton , DE 19943 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Berry-Short Funeral Home Inc Main St Felton , DE 19943 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Felton - Alfred I. Melvin "Al" passed away on Sept. 6, 2019 at Milford Hospice with his loving wife by his side. He was born in Greensboro, Md. on Sept. 3, 1946 to Anna Mae (Steele) Melvin and the late Morris Melvin.

Al was a 1964 graduate of North Caroline High School in Denton, Md.

He was a member of the Maryland Army National Guard for ten years.

Al retired in 2001 from the Newark Chrysler Assembly Plant as UAW Local 1183 Plant Shop Chairman with 37 years of service. After retirement, he worked for several years as a security guard in the Harrington & Dover Downs harness racing paddocks.

He loved all sports and was an avid Baltimore Orioles and Ravens Fan. In earlier years, he was on several bowling teams, the Greensboro VFW Soccer Team and was also a proficient Pool player and a member of the Harrington Moose Lodge Traveling Pool Team and other pool leagues. He loved planting and tending his garden, feeding the birds, squirrels & cats and watching old westerns on TV.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 45 years, Claire Lea (Hrupsa) Melvin; two sons, Michael J. Melvin (Shannon) of Winchester, Va. and Stephen R. Welch (Karen) of Lincoln; a daughter, Holly Lea Gurtsak (Ken) of Magnolia; three granddaughters who were the joy and light of his life, Alexis Lea Demko, Allison Ann Demko, and Alanah Elizabeth Demko all of Magnolia, and their father, James B. Demko of Dover; his brother, Morris W. Melvin of Camden; and his sister, Kathleen Torbert (Jim) of Felton; along with a host of brothers-in-law, sisters-in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Main St., Felton, where friends may call Thursday night, Sept. 19, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in Hopkins Cemetery, Felton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Felton Community Fire Co., P.O. Box 946, Felton, DE 19943 or Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963 or Osteogensis Imperfecta Foundation in honor of Alanah Demko, P.O. Box 824061, Philadelphia, PA 19182.





